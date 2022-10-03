Technology

OnePlus Nord Watch goes official at Rs. 5,000: Check features

OnePlus Nord Watch goes official at Rs. 5,000: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 03, 2022, 03:28 pm 2 min read

The Nord Watch offers OnePlus N Health app compatibility to track, manage, and analyze health data

OnePlus has introduced its first-ever Nord-branded smartwatch in India. The all-new Nord Watch includes IP68-rated dust and water resistance, a 60Hz AMOLED screen, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and a 230mAh battery boasting 10 days of active usage. It is up for grabs via the official e-store in Midnight Black color for Rs. 4,999. The availability of the Deep Blue version is yet to be announced.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the intention to grow and make profits in India's rapidly expanding wearable market, OnePlus had introduced its first-ever smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch, last year. Unfortunately, it didn't see much interest from buyers.

Now, the brand has launched the Nord Watch as a more affordable offering, with an aim to disrupt the growing presence of homegrown brands like boAt, Noise, and Fire-Bollt.

Design and display The watch bears a 60Hz AMOLED display

The Nord Watch bears a squircle dial with curved edges and a functional, push-button crown on the right. It sports a zinc alloy and plastic body, and a silicon strap. The IP68-rated smartwatch boasts a 1.78-inch (368x448 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and 500-nits of brightness. It comes in Midnight Black and Deep Blue colors.

Internals The wearable delivers 10 days of usage per charge

The Nord Watch can monitor heart rate, daily steps, and calories burned. The wearable also offers tracking features related to blood oxygen, sleep, stress levels, and female health. It houses an accelerometer that automatically detects exercise activities, and supports 105 exercises. The watch comes with Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity and packs a 230mAh battery which offers up to 10 days of active usage.

Information OnePlus Nord Watch: Pricing and availability

The Nord Watch bears a price tag of Rs. 4,999 in India. It is available via the brand's official store in Midnight Black color. OnePlus is yet to announce the availability of the Deep Blue color option.