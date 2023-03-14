Technology

WhatsApp now shows profile pictures within group chats on Android

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 14, 2023, 06:46 pm 2 min read

The feature is currently limited to the Android beta channel

If you find it difficult to distinguish between members in a group chat on Whatsapp, a new option is here to your rescue. The app now displays profile pictures of members within a group chat. However, this feature is currently limited to beta users on the Android channel. A similar feature has been released on the iOS beta channel as well.

Why does this story matter?

The Meta-owned app has been keen on improving its in-app experience given its immense popularity. It currently has over two billion active users across the globe.

Group-related enhancements are currently the focus. Apart from showing profile pictures within group chats, the app is also developing an 'expiring groups' feature which will allow you to set an expiration date for group chats.

What happens if the user's profile picture is hidden?

You will now be able to distinguish between members in a group chat, thanks to the visibility of the profile picture. In case the user does not have a profile picture or if it is hidden, a default profile photo will be displayed. This default profile icon will be similar in color to the corresponding contact name, enabling easier recognition.

The feature is currently being released

If you are on the beta channel, this feature should be available when you open a group chat, provided you have downloaded the latest version of WhatsApp. If not, since the feature is currently being released, it should reach you in the coming days.

iOS users can now share voice notes

WhatsApp is releasing the ability to post voice statuses, as part of the stable iOS update 23.5.75. Voice notes shared as status updates can only be 30 seconds long. You can pick a voice note from your chats and set it as status. To try the feature, head to Status > select the pencil option > hold the microphone icon to record.

Check out the other features in the works

The Meta-owned app is also developing several other features which include adding the Communities feature on the business app. Among other latest features is the ability where group admins will be allowed to manage the approval of new members in their groups on Android and iOS. On the Windows beta version, you will now be able to select multiple messages within a conversation.