WhatsApp feature drop! New abilities coming to iOS, Android, Windows

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 12, 2023, 12:05 pm 3 min read

The new features are currently limited to beta testers

WhatsApp is busy expanding its list of features to offer users a more seamless in-app experience. In the latest development, the Meta-owned platform has introduced a group setting to manage an admin approval system on iOS/Android. On Windows, an option within the chats to select multiple messages is rolling out. The features have been made available to select beta testers at the moment.

How does the admin approval system work?

WhatsApp's latest feature on iOS and Android platforms allows group administrators to manage the approval of new members in their groups. When the "approve new participants" group setting is enabled, anyone attempting to join a group will be subject to approval by an administrator of that specific group. This feature definitely gives admins more control over who joins their party.

The new feature is helpful for large groups/communities

In the past, it was possible for users to join any group just by using an invite link. Now, if an admin approval system is enabled on a particular group, the outsider who wishes to join the group must be manually approved by the group admin. This feature can be helpful for groups and communities with a large number of participants.

How to enable the admin approval system?

Within a group, the admin approval system can be enabled via "Group Settings" and activating the toggle for "Approve New Participants." Now, the group administrator can approve the incoming requests through the "Pending participants" section which is available on the group info page. The new feature gives admins more control over who joins the group. They have the authority to approve/reject new requests.

Windows beta users can now select multiple messages together

WhatsApp has added a new feature to its Windows beta version, allowing users to select several text/multimedia messages within a conversation, and then delete or forward them altogether. Previously, users only had the ability to delete or forward messages individually, which was time-consuming and took more effort. Thanks to this feature, multiple messages can be selected at once.

How to use the "Select" feature?

On Android, you can press and hold a text message to trigger the "Select" feature. However, on Windows click on the "Select" option from the context menu of a conversation over a text message. Alternatively, right-click anywhere within a conversation to activate the "Select messages" option. Now, choose the desired number of messages to delete, star, copy, or forward at once.