Technology

You can now buy Twitter Blue at Rs. 650/ month

You can now buy Twitter Blue at Rs. 650/ month

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 09, 2023, 10:40 am 1 min read

The annual subscription fee is priced at Rs. 6,800

Twitter Blue subscription has finally launched in India. It offers several benefits including the ability to edit tweets, post videos in HD resolution via the web, customization of the app icon, and early access to new features. The prices start at Rs. 650 per month for the web version. To get the blue tick, users will have to get their phone numbers verified.

App subscriptions cost Rs. 900 per month

Subscription to Twitter Blue via Twitter Web costs Rs. 650 per month and Rs. 900 per month when purchased via iOS and Android apps. The annual plan, when purchased through web, is Rs. 6,800 per year, which translates to Rs. 566.67 per month. The app prices are higher to offset the commission charged by Apple and Google for purchases via their app stores.