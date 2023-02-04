Business

Twitter will share ad revenue with creators having Blue subscription

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 04, 2023, 11:14 am 2 min read

Elon Musk has announced that Twitter will begin sharing ad revenue with creators. However, there is a catch. The company will share revenue from reply-thread ads only with creators who are subscribed to Twitter Blue Verified. As per Musk's announcement, the program will start today but very few details are available regarding how revenue-sharging will work.

Why does this story matter?

Twitter's revenue-sharing program with creators will help it compete with social media platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, which have a dedicated system for paying creators either via ad splits or funds.

Musk has been speaking about creators and revenue-sharing with them for a while now.

Though the program has already begun, one would expect more details than just tweet.

Take a look at the announcement

Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2023

Users should have Blue subscription to earn ad revenue share

Twitter users already have the option to monetize their accounts through Tips/Super Follows features. The platform's new ad revenue-sharing program comes right after YouTube's introduction of ad-revenue-sharing for creators via the Partner Program. However, unlike YouTube, Twitter's new policy only applies to ads appearing in a creator's reply threads. Additionally, to receive the ad revenue share, creators need to have an active Blue subscription.

What is the cost of Tiwtter Blue subsctiption?

The pricing for a Twitter Blue subscription varies depending on location. The plan costs $8 per month (Rs. 999 in India) if purchased via Twitter web and $11 per month from App Store or Google Play. Users can also get $84 annual subscription from Twitter.

The payment process remains unclear at present

Twitter's revenue-sharing program with creators has already begun, but a lot of information—like Twitter's cut and the payment process—remains unknown. Platforms like YouTube, have a specific set of requirements (such as follower count/engagement) needed to earn ad revenue. However, on Twitter, it still remains unclear how many viral tweets would be required to get benefited from the revenue-sharing program.

Legacy Blue Verified accounts aren't eligible for ad revenue share

Twitter will not share the ad revenue with creators running the legacy Blue Verified accounts. They aren't eligible for the platform's new ad revenue share program. Additionally, the platform may soon remove the legacy verified checkmarks on accounts without prior notice. If you have a legacy Blue Verified check, you will need to subscribe to Twitter Blue in order to join revenue-sharging program.