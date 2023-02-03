Business

Airtel 5G now live in Kozhikode, Trivandrum and Thrissur

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 03, 2023, 07:12 pm 2 min read

Eligible Airtel users can avail the 5G service at no additional cost (Photo credit: Airtel)

Bharti Airtel has rolled out its 5G services in three cities of Kerala, namely Kozhikode, Trivandrum, and Thrissur. Airtel users can enjoy up to 20-30 times faster speed than the current 4G network at no additional cost. The company has not revealed its 5G data plans yet. The telco is expanding its next-generation network in a staged manner and will gradually cover other locations.

Why does this story matter?

Airtel intends to cover major urban cities in India by this year and intends to complete the nationwide rollout of 5G by March 2024.

The company uses non-standalone 5G technology, which utilizes 4G network components. It has already recorded more than a million customers for its 5G network.

Airtel and arch-rival Reliance Jio commenced the rollout of their 5G services in October 2022.

These regions in Kozhikode and Trivandrum have access to 5G

Airtel 5G Plus is currently available in these regions across Kozhikode and Trivandrum. In Kozhikode, the 5G network is available in Nadakkave, Palayam, Kallayi, West Hill, Kuttichira, Eranhipaalam, Meenchanda, Thondayad, Malaparamaba, Elathur, and Kunnamangalam. In Trivandrum, Airtel's 5G services are live in Vazhuthakkad, Thampanoor, East fort, Palayam, Pattom, Kazhakoottam, Vattiyoorkavu, Pappanamcode, Kovalam, Vizhinjam, and Valiyavila.

Check out which regions in Thrissur have Airtel 5G

In Thrissur, the fifth-generation mobile connectivity has reached Ramavarmapuram, Thrissur Round, East Fort, Koorkenchery, Olarikara, Ollur, Mannuthy, and Nadathara. Last month, Airtel had rolled out its 5G services in Kochi as well.

Follow these steps to activate Airtel 5G Plus

You do not have to purchase a new SIM since the existing 4G SIM is 5G-enabled. Here's what you have to do to activate Airtel 5G Plus. First, ensure that your smartphone is running the latest software. Head to Settings on your smartphone, select Mobile Network, and choose Airtel SIM. Now, select the Preferred network type and click on the 5G network option.

"Customers can enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming"

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Kozhikode, Trivandrum, and Thrissur in addition to Kochi," said Amit Gupta, COO of Bharti Airtel, Kerala. "We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos, and more."