Business

Jio 5G launched in Uttarakhand; Kochi gets Airtel 5G Plus

Jio 5G launched in Uttarakhand; Kochi gets Airtel 5G Plus

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 12, 2023, 03:10 am 2 min read

Airtel and Jio launched their 5G services in October 2022

Reliance Jio has rolled out its 5G service to Uttarakhand. Eligible users will be invited via the Jio Welcome Offer and will get unlimited data with a speed of up to 1Gbps, for free. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel has rolled out its 5G network in Kochi. Users will get 20-30 times faster speed than the current 4G speed at no additional cost.

Why does this story matter?

Jio intends to complete its 5G rollout in India by December 2023. It recently announced a '5G Upgrade' data plan for some of its prepaid users.

Airtel is also fast expanding its 5G network and aims to cover the whole country by March 2024.

Both telcos had launched their 5G services in October 2022 and are engaged in a fierce battle.

Jio 5G Plus is now live in Uttarakhand

From today, Jio 5G Plus is available in Uttarakhand, starting from Dehradun right up to Mana. In addition to the current investment of Rs. 4,950 crores, the company said that it will further invest around Rs. 650 crores in the deployment of its stand-alone 5G network in Uttarakhand. Earlier this week, Jio launched its 5G network in Assam as well.

Which places in Kochi have access to Airtel 5G Plus?

In Kochi, Airtel 5G Plus is live in Panampilly Nagar, Ravipuram, Jawahar Nagar, Kadavanthara, Kacheripady, Kaloor, Elamakkara, Ernakulam Town Hall, Ernakulam KSRTC Junction, Edapally, MG Road/Maharaja's College Grounds, Palarivattom NH, Chilavanur, Vyttila, Thoppumpady, and a few other locations. The company is expanding its 5G service and will soon cover the whole city. Jio has already launched its 5G network in Kochi last month.

Do you have to purchase a new SIM?

You do not have to purchase a new SIM to access the 5G network since the existing SIM supports 5G. Further, ensure that you have upgraded your smartphone to the latest software to be able to enjoy 5G services.