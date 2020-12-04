After a huge gap of four years, India's second-largest telecom service provider, Bharti Airtel, has outperformed Reliance Jio Infocomm in terms of monthly mobile subscriber additions.

In the month of September this year, Sunit Mittal-owned Airtel emerged the biggest gainer of new users, adding 3.77 million subscribers, beating the country's biggest telecom player, Reliance Jio, by over two times.

Here are more details.