Last updated on Dec 04, 2020, 01:49 pm
Written byRamya Patelkhana
After a huge gap of four years, India's second-largest telecom service provider, Bharti Airtel, has outperformed Reliance Jio Infocomm in terms of monthly mobile subscriber additions.
In the month of September this year, Sunit Mittal-owned Airtel emerged the biggest gainer of new users, adding 3.77 million subscribers, beating the country's biggest telecom player, Reliance Jio, by over two times.
Here are more details.
According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), while Airtel gained 3.77 million new subscribers in September, Reliance Jio was a distant second as it managed to add only 1.46 million new subscribers in the same period.
It is interesting to note that, this is for the second straight month that Airtel's subscriber base has grown faster than Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio.
