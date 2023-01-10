Business

Jio launches Rs. 61 '5G Upgrade' prepaid plan: Check benefits

Jan 10, 2023, 03:17 pm

The new '5G Upgrade' plan is priced at Rs. 61 (Photo credit: Reliance Jio)

Reliance Jio has introduced a new '5G Upgrade' prepaid plan at Rs. 61. The new pack offers 6GB of high-speed 4G data and eligible users will also get unlimited 5G data access, provided Jio's 5G service has been made available in their location and if users have been invited via the Jio Welcome Offer. Here are more details.

Check out the list of compatible base plans

The latest '5G Upgrade' plan is applicable on existing Jio plans of Rs. 119, Rs. 149, Rs. 179, Rs. 199, and Rs. 209. Upon the expiry of the 6GB data limit, the speed will be reduced to 64kbps. Until this plan was launched, Jio's 5G services were only accessible if the user had a base plan of Rs. 239 or above.

Jio aims to complete the rollout by December 2023

In a recent statement, Jio said that its True 5G services were available in 72 cities and towns across India. The telco aims to complete the rollout of its fifth-generation service, covering every town and taluka in the country, by December 2023. In January, the telco rolled out its 5G network to Cuttack, Bhubaneshwar, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana, and Siliguri as well.

Airtel and Jio started their 5G rollout in October 2022

Comparing the 5G services offered by Jio and Airtel, Jio True 5G operates on standalone 5G technology, while Airtel uses non-standalone 5G technology, that makes use of 4G network components. According to sources, Jio and Airtel are targeting 100-150 million mobile phone users for conversion to 5G, by March 2024, as they expand their coverage. Both telcos commenced their 5G rollout in October 2022.