Reliance Jio to launch 5G services in India around Diwali

Aug 29, 2022

Everything to know about Reliance Jio's 5G services and rollout.

In what is being touted as one of the world's fastest 5G rollout plans, Reliance Jio is set to launch its 5G services in India around Diwali this year, as per Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani. The company, currently the leading telco with over 421M subscribers, has earmarked $25 billion for the rollout of its 5G services. Here's everything to know.

Reliance Jio dominates India's highly price-sensitive telecom market and is aggressively pursuing to launch its 5G services soon.

In the recently concluded 5G spectrum auction, the company spent around Rs. 84,300 crore in acquiring several units of the 1,800MHz band, 3.3-3.67GHz spectrum, and 700MHz and 26GHz airwaves.

We expect the company to introduce affordable 5G plans as it did with its 4G services.

Stand-alone 5G Reliance Jio boasting 'true 5G' architecture

Reliance Jio will deploy a stand-alone 5G architecture that doesn't rely on the existing 4G network. The company will use "the largest and most appropriate mix of 5G spectrum" to deliver superior performance and over 1Gbps download speed. It will also use "carrier aggregation" to merge different frequencies into a single, powerful "data highway" that is touted to provide high-speed internet even indoors.

Release plan Key cities will get Jio 5G around Diwali

Reliance Jio will launch its 5G services in key cities by Diwali this year, including major metros like Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata. The company's 5G footprint will be extended to "every town, taluka, and tehsil in India by December 2023." The prices of the 5G plans will likely be announced closer to the launch of the services.

New product AirFiber home gateway will provide Gigabit-speed wirelessly

Reliance Jio has also announced AirFiber, a wireless plug-and-play 5G hotspot that doesn't require fiber cables or a complex setup process. With Jio AirFiber, you will be able to connect your home or office to Gigabit-speed internet. With its 5G services, the company will offer high-definition video streaming and video calls, cloud gaming, and immersive experiences like AR/VR with Jio Glass and other devices.

New avenues Reliance Jio is also venturing into cloud computing

Reliance also wants to replace standard PCs and laptops by offering a virtual PC hosted in the cloud. The service is called JioCloud PC, and it aims to offer computing power over the Jio AirFiber 5G network. There will be no upfront investment or upgrading needed. You will pay only based on your consumption. For heavy work, multiple JioCloud PCs can be availed, too.