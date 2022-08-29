Business

Sensex slips to 57,972 points, Nifty barely holds 17,300 mark

Written by Mudit Dube Aug 29, 2022, 03:56 pm 2 min read

Nifty lost 246 points while Sensex witnessed a drop of 861.25 points in today's trade

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 1.49% to 57,972.62 points, while the Nifty fell 1.42% to 17,312.9 points. Meanwhile, the midcap indices were in a bearish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 83.7 points, or 1%, to 8,394.6 points. Here's all you need to know about Monday's market report.

Roundup Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Monday, NIFTY FMCG and NIFTY CONSUMPTION emerged as the top performing sectors, rising 0.38% and 0.07%, respectively. Britannia, Maruti Suzuki and Nestle emerged the biggest stock gainers, adding 1.73%, 1.36% and 0.78%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Wipro emerged the biggest losers, dropping 4.51%, 3.83% and 2.94%, respectively.

Information Take a glance at the global markets

Moving on to Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.73% to 20,023.22 points and the Nikkei index too edged up 2.66% to 27,878.96 points on Monday. As far as the US market is concerned, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 3.94% lower to 12,141.71 points.

Commodities Crude oil future prices surge by 1.46% to $94.07/barrel

The Indian rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.12% to end at Rs. 79.96 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Monday. Meanwhile, both the gold and silver futures slipped, with the prices of gold and silver dropping to Rs. 50,870 and Rs. 53,924, respectively. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices surged by $1.35, or 1.46% to $94.07 per barrel.

Information Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin, the world's leading cryptocurrency, is trading at $19,846.23 which is 0.93% down from yesterday. Ethereum is down 2.61% and is selling at $1,451.61. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (flat), $275.09 (1.36% down), and $0.4344 (3.07% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 3.07% lower than yesterday at $0.06176.