Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for February 9: How to redeem

Free Fire MAX codes for February 9: How to redeem

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 09, 2023, 09:51 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX has surpassed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a thrilling multiplayer action-adventure game. It is currently available only to Android users in India. What makes the game all the more interesting is the exclusive bonuses that are provided on a daily basis. These additional in-game items can be accessed for free using redeem codes or can be purchased using real money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, which is currently banned in India.

The game was released in September 2021 by 111 Dots Studio, a Vietnamese gaming company, and has clocked over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

The additional in-game supplies equip players on the battlefield and enable them to achieve better leaderboard rankings.

The codes expire 12-18 hours after release

Users have to comply with a few rules in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. The alphanumeric redeem codes can only be accessed via Indian servers and via the official games rewards redemption website. The redeem codes expire 12-18 hours after release. Each player can claim multiple codes but each redeemable code is valid only once.

The redeem codes unlock free access to several in-game items

The redeemable codes in Free Fire MAX provide access to a wide range of in-game items, which include pets, costumes, weapons, skins, protective gear, reward points, royale vouchers, loot crates, diamonds, and more.

Check out the codes for February 9

Here are the codes for today i.e., February 9. J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, TDK4-JWN6RD6, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9. GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG. HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX. 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, B3G7-A22TW-DR7X. WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ. ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH , 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Head to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy a code, paste it into the text box and click on "Confirm," and then select "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you the associated reward, which can be picked from the game's mail section.