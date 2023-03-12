Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for March 12

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 12, 2023, 11:05 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX lets gamers purchase in-game items with virtual currency, which should be obtained by spending a large sum of real money. However, those unwilling to spend resources can use redeemable codes to grab bonuses for free including premium bundles, weapon crates, royale vouchers, pets, skins, gloo walls, and more. The collectibles aid individuals during in-game combat, which ultimately improves their scoreboard rankings.

Why does this story matter?

Garena's Free Fire MAX has gained massive popularity in India's Android ecosystem due to its enhanced graphics and rewards redemption program.

The game boasts a favorable rating of 4.1 and a 100 million download count on the Google Play Store.

Hence to appreciate players, the game creators distribute redeemable codes on a daily basis, allowing players to collect a range of in-game bonuses.

A player can claim each code only once

Players can only redeem codes on the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption page, using their official credentials. The site doesn't allow code redemption using Guest IDs. In addition, the codes can be claimed only by gamers on the Indian servers. Each alphanumeric code is redeemable just once per individual. It must be accessed within 12-18 hours of release.

Check out the codes for March 12

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. March 12 are listed here. Use them to earn free rewards. FFIC-33NT-EUKA, ZZAT-XB24-QES8, U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG, HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7. 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS. 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55. E2F8-6ZRE-MK49.

Follow these instructions to redeem the 12-digit codes

The Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed using the independent rewards redemption platform (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Log in using your Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter a 12-digit code in the text box and click "Confirm," followed by "Ok." Every successful redemption will yield a prize that can be claimed via the game's notification shelf.

