How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for February 11

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 11, 2023, 09:53 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX is available only to Android users (Photo credit: Free Fire MAX)

Garena's Free Fire MAX was released back in September 2021. Since its debut, the game's crisp visuals, regular updates, and rewards redemption program have contributed to its great popularity in India. The battle royale game permits gamers to use redeemable codes to obtain a variety of in-game items. These bonuses aid players in improving their gaming experience on the battleground.



Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer game that permits players to compete with one another in order to move up the leaderboard.

It offers a variety of in-game items that can be purchased by spending real money.

However, those who do not want to spend funds can use redeemable codes for the same. They are released daily by game developers.

The codes have to be redeemed within 18 hours

Gamers planning to redeem Free Fire MAX codes must follow the rules mentioned below. Players should use Indian servers to claim the codes. The gamers are permitted to access multiple codes. However, each code can be redeemed by them only once. The alphanumeric codes have to be accessed using the rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours of release.

Here are the codes for February 11

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. February 11 can be used to get diamonds, in-game weapons, premium bundles, royale vouchers, and more. Have a look at the codes below. FFAC2YXE6RF2, ZYPPXWRWIAHD, FF10617KGUF9, FF11HHGCGK3B. Y6ACLK7KUD1N, W0JJAFV3TU5E, B6IYCTNH4PV3, FF11NJN5YS3E. ZRJAPH294KV5, FF119MB3PFA5, SARG886AV5GR, MCPTFNXZF4TA. WLSGJXS5KFYR, FF1164XNJZ2V, FF11DAKX4WH, YXY3EGTLHGJX. FF11WFNPP956, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, FF10GCGXRNHY, FF9MJ31CXKRG, FFCO8BS5JW2D.

How to redeem the codes?

Head to Free Fire MAX's website to redeem your rewards (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Use your Facebook, Apple ID, Twitter, Google, Huawei, or VK login information to log in to your account. In the text box, enter a 12-digit alphanumeric code and click 'Confirm.' Then, press 'Ok.' You can pick up the associated reward from your in-game mail section following a successful redemption.



If Free Fire MAX is not your jam, there are other battle royale games that you may try. The list of titles includes Apex Legends Mobile, BGMI, Call of Duty, New State Mobile, and Fortnite. All of these games offer several playing modes.