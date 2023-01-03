Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for January 3

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 03, 2023, 09:54 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently accessible in India only on Android devices (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that necessitates the use of several combat items. When fighting an opponent, these in-game supplies help face-off opponents, boost the credit portfolio, and elevate leaderboard standing. The bonuses can be obtained using real money. However, if you are unwilling to spend resources, free redeemable codes can help you stock your inventory with the needed equipment.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is enjoying a resounding amount of success in India.

The game was introduced in September 2021. The improved visuals, frequent updates, and rewards redemption system have all contributed to it gaining fans in India.

As a gesture of appreciation, the creators publish redeemable codes on a daily basis, allowing gamers free access to a variety of in-game items.

Codes can be accessed only via Indian servers

The Free Fire MAX codes must be redeemed in accordance with the guidelines. For instance, only individuals using the Indian servers are eligible to redeem the codes. Although they are permitted to access multiple codes in one go, they can claim each code just once. The codes must be redeemed via the game's reward redemption page within 12-18 hours of release.

Here are the codes for January 3

The Free Fire MAX codes mentioned below can help players gather a variety of in-game resources. FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ V427-K98R-UCHZ, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q X99T-K56X-DJ4X, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, HNC9-5435-FAGJ NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2

How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

You can redeem the Free Fire MAX codes on the reward redemption site at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Use your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials to access your account. Enter a redeemable code in the text field and press "Confirm." Then click on "Ok." Finally, you can pick up the reward from the game's mail section after each redemption.