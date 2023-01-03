Technology

China may claim ownership of resource-rich lunar swathes: NASA chief

NASA is wary of China's space exploits. The space agency's chief Bill Nelson has now warned that the red dragon is targeting resource-rich regions of the Moon. Per Politico, Nelson admitted that the US is in a space race with China. His comments follow NASA's successful Artemis-1 mission, a precursor to the agency's plan to build a permanent human presence on the Moon.

NASA's administrator is afraid that China might push the US out of the Moon. That seems a bit exaggerated coming from the head of the world's paramount space agency, doesn't it?

It may look far-fetched, but considering the pace at which China makes moves, it's not implausible.

However, Nelson's comments seem to match the American sentiments toward Russia during the Cold War.

China might drive the US out: Nelson

Nelson, a former senator, said that China is trying to establish a foothold on the Moon. "And it is true that we better watch out that they don't get to a place on the moon under the guise of scientific research. And it is not beyond the realm of possibility that they say, 'Keep out, we're here, this is our territory,'" he added.

Nelson drew comparison to China's actions in South China Sea

To make his point, Nelson referred to China's activities in the South China Sea. The Chinese government has routinely kept an aggressive stance in matters related to the South China Sea and has asserted sovereignty over territories belonging to other countries. "If you doubt that, look at what they did with the Spratly Islands," he said referring to the disputed archipelago.

China has an aggressive vision for its space journey

NASA might be the leader of the pack when it comes to space, but China's aggressive space program has begun posing questions about NASA's dominance. It recently opened its own space station and plans to land taikonauts on the lunar surface by the end of this decade. China aims to become a fully comprehensive space power by 2045.