US: 3 killed, 2 injured in Virginia University shooting

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 14, 2022, 07:20 pm 2 min read

The shooter is on the run and is said to be armed

A student allegedly opened fire on the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, US, leaving three people dead and two injured late Sunday, the university police said. The student, Christopher Darnell Jones, was identified as the suspect. The police said the shooter was still at large. Students and staff were told to shelter in place and reach out to family and friends.

Context Why does this story matter?

The US is infamous for lax gun control laws, with several states requiring no license, which is said to lead to frequent shooting incidents. This incident is the latest in a string of gun violence reported in schools and colleges. To recall, Charlottesville witnessed an attack in 2017 when a neo-Nazi deliberately drove into a rally of anti-slavery protestors, killing one and injuring 35.

Twitter Post The university police department tweets about the incident

Update: UPD reported shooting resulted in 3 fatalities. 2 add'l victims are injured. Refer to UVA email and social media for more information. Shelter in place. — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

Twitter Post Students receive email from management

The attached email was just sent to the @UVA student body: pic.twitter.com/NWzxyzFVJG — UVA Emergency Management (@UVA_EM) November 14, 2022

Details Six shots fired, university president identified the suspect

Jones was described as wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans, and red shoes. He could be driving a black SUV, authorities warned. Multiple agencies are engaged in the search for the shooter. Classes were suspended and the university was locked down on Monday. The shooting took place at Culbreth Road where six shots were fired, said university president Jim Ryan, who identified the suspect.

Information Search on and around UVA grounds continues: Police

Ryan said a "complete search" of the campus was underway, adding he was "heartbroken" that "the shooting has resulted in three fatalities." Those injured are undergoing treatment."The law enforcement search on and around UVA grounds continues. Remain sheltered in place," the university police tweeted.