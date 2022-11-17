US midterms polls: Republicans control House with narrow majority
The Republicans won back control of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday, securing their dominance in the United States and giving conservatives the norms to thwart President Joe Biden's propaganda and launch probes. The party won the 218th seat required to switch control of the US House from the Democrats just a week after election day.
- The narrow majority allows the GOP power over the US House investigative committees to probe US President's cabinet and his relatives and Silicon Valley businesses that conservatives argue are prejudiced against them.
- Meanwhile, Republicans have vowed to expand Trump-era tax cuts on the wealthy, cut down government spending, and expand the production of fossil fuel.
Notably, the Senate remained under the control of the Democrats, as John Fetterman won Pennsylvania, what is known as a Republican seat. Incumbents Catherine Cortez Masto and Mark Kelly have also been announced winners in Nevada and Arizona days after the polls. The winner between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock in Georgia will be announced during a December 6 runoff.
On Wednesday night, Joe Biden congratulated GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and stated that he is prepared "to work with House Republicans to deliver results for working families." "Last week's elections demonstrated the strength and resilience of American democracy. There was a strong rejection of election deniers, political violence, and intimidation," the US President said in a release.
However, this outcome might problematize McCarthy's vision to become a speaker, as a few conservative members have raised the question of whether to support him or have imposed prerequisites for their backing. Nevertheless, the GOP leader celebrated his party "officially" flipping the House, as he took to Twitter and wrote: "Americans are ready for a new direction, and House Republicans are ready to deliver."
In spite of the growing concerns over President Biden's handling of the economy and possible recession, the people voted for a split judgment during the November 8 midterm polls. The voting also reflected people's view on issues like threats to democracy and abortion rights.