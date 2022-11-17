World

US midterms polls: Republicans control House with narrow majority

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 17, 2022, 11:37 am 2 min read

Republicans have vowed to expand Trump-era tax cuts on the wealthy, cut down government spending, and expand the production of fossil fuel

The Republicans won back control of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday, securing their dominance in the United States and giving conservatives the norms to thwart President Joe Biden's propaganda and launch probes. The party won the 218th seat required to switch control of the US House from the Democrats just a week after election day.

Context Why does this story matter?

The narrow majority allows the GOP power over the US House investigative committees to probe US President's cabinet and his relatives and Silicon Valley businesses that conservatives argue are prejudiced against them.

Twitter Post Tweet: GOP secured 218 seats as DEM won 210

BREAKING: Republicans win US House majority



GOP: 218

DEM:210 pic.twitter.com/gI7RSEp9YW — In Context (@incontextmedia) November 17, 2022

Power game Democrats still control Senate

Notably, the Senate remained under the control of the Democrats, as John Fetterman won Pennsylvania, what is known as a Republican seat. Incumbents Catherine Cortez Masto and Mark Kelly have also been announced winners in Nevada and Arizona days after the polls. The winner between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock in Georgia will be announced during a December 6 runoff.

Quote Biden congratulates McCarthy

On Wednesday night, Joe Biden congratulated GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and stated that he is prepared "to work with House Republicans to deliver results for working families." "Last week's elections demonstrated the strength and resilience of American democracy. There was a strong rejection of election deniers, political violence, and intimidation," the US President said in a release.

Twitter Post Tweet: Biden congratulates McCarthy on House majority

Last week’s elections demonstrated the strength and resilience of American democracy. There was a statement that, in America, the will of the people prevails.



I congratulate Leader McCarthy on his House majority, and am ready to work together for American families. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 17, 2022

Context Victory for GOP but worry for McCarthy

However, this outcome might problematize McCarthy's vision to become a speaker, as a few conservative members have raised the question of whether to support him or have imposed prerequisites for their backing. Nevertheless, the GOP leader celebrated his party "officially" flipping the House, as he took to Twitter and wrote: "Americans are ready for a new direction, and House Republicans are ready to deliver."

Twitter Post Tweet: Kevin McCarthy post-result reaction

IT'S OFFICIAL! Democrats' One-Party rule is OVER. @HouseGOP and I are ready to get to work for the American people, and fulfill our #CommitmentToAmerica with a GOP House Majority. — Kevin McCarthy (@kevinomccarthy) November 16, 2022

Information Split judgment during November 8 polls

In spite of the growing concerns over President Biden's handling of the economy and possible recession, the people voted for a split judgment during the November 8 midterm polls. The voting also reflected people's view on issues like threats to democracy and abortion rights.