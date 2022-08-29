World

Gun violence rocks US: 6 shot dead in separate incidents

Written by Prateek Talukdar Aug 29, 2022, 12:49 pm 2 min read

In another incident on Sunday, a NFL player was shot and injured in an attempted carjacking incident in Washington.

Gun violence rocked the US on Sunday as six people were shot dead and three injured in separate incidents in Detroit and Houston. The Detroit killer shot "random" people, authorities said, while the perpetrator in the Houston incident set a building on fire and then shot those running outside. The police shot down the alleged Houston shooter while the Detroit incident suspect was detained.

Context Why does this story matter?

The United States is infamous for lax gun control laws, with several states requiring no license, which is said to lead to frequent shooting incidents.

Amid long-standing debate on gun control laws, a recent poll by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that 71% of people preferred stricter gun laws.

Detroit Accused 'randomly' shot four persons, killing three

Detroit City Police Chief James White said the accused, now in custody, shot dead two men and a woman in different locations. He also shot at and injured another man. Among the deceased, one was waiting for a bus, one was walking a dog, and one was just present on the street, he said. White said the shootings seemed to be "very random."

Twitter Post Detroit shooter was detained after hours of manhunt

🚨 UPDATE: The suspect is now in custody.



We’d like to thank #OneDetroit for their tips that lead us to the arrest.



Thank you to the hard working men and women of the DPD that put themselves in harm’s way each day. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/BAs4chXo0x — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) August 29, 2022

Houston Houston suspect was about to be evicted from house

Meanwhile, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner reportedly said the perpetrator was recently informed that he would be evicted, which could have triggered him. The suspect set fire to a building, and as people started running outside, he shot them down. He also shot at the firefighters who had reached to douse the flames. Cops then arrived and had to shoot him dead, Finner said.

Recent incidents Recent mass shootings that jolted US

On Sunday, three Dutch soldiers who had come for training were shot and wounded outside their hotel in Indianapolis. In another incident on Sunday, a National Football League (NFL) player was shot and injured in Washington. The last couple of months have witnessed mass shootings at a grocery store in New York, at a Texan elementary school, and at a parade in Illinois.