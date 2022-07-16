World

Ivana Trump died of torso injury, death accidental: Medical examiner

Ivana Trump died of torso injury, death accidental: Medical examiner

Written by Priyali Dhingra Jul 16, 2022, 12:32 pm 3 min read

Medical officials in New York declared Ivana Trump's death accidental and said that she died of a 'brute impact injury' to her torso.

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former US President Donald Trump, died due to blunt impact injuries to the torso, officials said on Friday. Ivana's body was found at the bottom of a staircase in her Manhattan home this week. Trump earlier announced Ivana's demise in a social media post without mentioning the cause of her death.

Accident Ivana died of 'blunt impact injuries'

The Office of New York's Chief Medical Examiner informed the press on Friday that Ivana Trump died of "blunt impact injuries" to her torso after falling from a flight of stairs. The accident took place at her home on Manhattan's Upper East Side on Thursday. Officials confirmed that she fell inadvertently, and her body was found at the bottom of the staircase.

New York Police What did the police say?

The New York Police Department had been investigating if an accidental fall was the cause of Ivana's death. Police officials had responded to a call from her home and found her "unconscious and unresponsive" upon arrival. "She died on the spot and there did not appear to be any criminality," the New York Police told Associated Press.

Former Husband Trump announced Ivana's demise

Announcing Ivana's demise on Truth Social, the Republican leader said, "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life." Ivana was the mother of three of Trump's children: Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric. "Her pride and joy were her three children. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her!" Trump wrote.

Children Ivanka and Eric mourn their mother's death

Expressing her mother's loss, Ivanka Trump wrote on Twitter, "Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance." A deeply saddened Eric Trump said that Ivana taught them "grit, compassion, and toughness." He further said, "She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children, and ten grandchildren."

Marriage Donald and Ivana were married for 15 years

Trump and Ivana met in the 1970s and tied the knot in 1977. The Trumps were one of America's most high-profile couples in the 1980s. Ivana also held senior positions with Trump's organization. The two parted ways in 1992 after Trump's affair with model Marla Maples. In her 2017 biography, Ivana called Trump "smart and funny, and all-American good boy."

Life From Czechoslovakia to America

Ivana was born in Communist-ruled Czechoslovakia. She moved to the United States of America in the 1970s. Living a life of glamor in the '70s, she became known as a woman who wore many hats: a businesswoman, a writer, an athlete, and a designer. She was the first woman president of Manhattan's Plaza Hotel and also designed the interiors of the famous Trump Tower.