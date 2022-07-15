World

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's first wife, passes away at 73

Written by Priyali Dhingra Jul 15, 2022, 10:56 am 2 min read

Ivana Trump was found unconscious next to a staircase at her home. The cause of death is being determined.

Skier, model, businesswoman, and former US President Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump has died at 73. Donald Trump announced that she breathed her last at her home in Manhattan, New York. She was found unconscious next to a staircase at her home. The cause of death is being determined. The couple was married for 15 years and shared three children.

Former Husband Donald Trump mourns Ivana's death

The Republican leader announced Ivana's death on the social media application Truth Social. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life," a deeply saddened Trump said. Ivana was the mother of three of Donald's children- Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric, who also wrote a heartwarming message commemorating her life on Instagram.

What Donald Trump said?

"Saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana has passed away. Her pride and joy were her three children. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her!" Trump wrote.

Eric Trump's heartwarming message for mother Ivana

Donald and Ivana were married for 15 years

After having met in the 1970s, the couple got married in 1977. In her 2017 biography, Ivana called Trump "smart and funny, and all-American good boy." The Trumps were one of America's most high-profile couples in the 1980s. Ivana also held senior positions with Trump's organization. The two parted ways in 1992 after Donald's affair with model Marla Maples.

From Czechoslovakia to America

Ivana was born in Communist-ruled Czechoslovakia. She then moved to Canada and finally to America. In the 70s, she became known as a woman who wore many hats - a savvy businesswoman, a writer, an athlete, and a clothing and jewelry designer. She was the first woman president of Manhattan's Plaza Hotel, and also designed the interiors of the famous Trump Tower.