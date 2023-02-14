Technology

How to access Valentine's Day sticker pack on WhatsApp

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 14, 2023, 02:27 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp launched the stickers feature in October 2018 (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

Special Valentine's day sticker packs are available on WhatsApp for both Android as well as iOS users. The popular instant messaging app released the stickers feature in October 2018 and it has emerged as one of the most favorite features of all time. Here's a quick guide on how you can download and access the sticker packs.

How to access the sticker pack on Android?

Follow these steps to access Valentine's Day sticker pack on Android. Head to any chat on WhatsApp and tap on the smiley icon present in the text bar. You will find the stickers icon located next to the GIF option at the bottom of the stickers tab. Select the sticker icon and all your existing sticker packs will be displayed.

You can download the sticker app from Google Play Store

Now, click on 'Get more stickers.' You will be redirected to Google Play Store and you can choose the Valentine's Day sticker pack. After you have downloaded the pack and the installation is complete, open the app and click on 'Add to WhatsApp.' Once that's done, you will be able to access the sticker app and can share them with your contacts.

Here's how you can access sticker packs on iOS

On iOS, you can also create your own stickers using third-party sticker apps such as Sticker.ly, Stickles, and Wsticker for Chat Apps. Click on the option "Discover Sticker Apps" and you will then be directed to the App Store. Both free and paid apps offer a vast collection of sticker packs, including those with a Valentine's Day theme.

You can add new stickers to the 'Favorite' section

What you can also do is, when you receive a Valentine's Day sticker or any new sticker, you can add them to your 'Favorite' collection. To do this, simply long press on the sticker and tap on the star option.

How to create GIFs on WhatsApp

Select the video from your gallery which you want to convert into a GIF. Now, alter the duration of the selected video to under six seconds in the preview window. Once you have trimmed your video as per the requirements, the GIF option will appear. Tap on the option and a GIF will be created. It will also be saved to your gallery.