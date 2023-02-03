Lifestyle

5 romantic road trips to take this Valentine's Day

Written by Sneha Das Feb 03, 2023, 07:10 pm 2 min read

Valentine's Day calls for a romantic road trip with your partner

A special gift for your loved one is enough to make the day of love extra special and romantic. If your partner loves traveling, then what can be better than taking them on a road trip to have a blast on Valentine's Day? There are various beautiful roadways in India surrounded by stunning sceneries. Here are five romantic road trips to take this V-Day.

Bangalore to Bandipore Forest

With a driving distance of 217 kilometers, the road trip from Bangalore to Bandipore Forest is relaxing and will allow you to witness the serenity and beauty of nature. You can go on a jeep safari to explore the forests and spot some rare wildlife. Don't forget to take a boat ride in the Kabini River and visit the Moyar Canyon.

Chennai to Munnar

Taking a road trip from Chennai to Munnar is simply romantic and magical as you travel past majestic hills, and stunning scenery, catching glimpses of wooded areas, tea plantations, pristine lakes, and mesmerizing waterfalls. Chennai to Munnar is approximately 592 kilometers by car. En route, you can visit the Lakkam Waterfalls, Mattupetty Dam, Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary, and Chinar Watch Tower among other sites.

Darjeeling to Pelling

The driving distance from Darjeeling to Pelling is approximately 107 kilometers and the enchanting and alluring route is situated at an altitude of 7,200 feet above sea level. En route, you can get a breathtaking glimpse of the magnificent Mount Kanchenjunga. On your journey, you can stop by Ghoom monastery, Sunrise Point, Batasia Loop, Changay falls, and Pemagyatse monastery among many others.

Jaipur to Jaisalmer

If you and your partner love royal aesthetics and want to explore a desert route with picturesque views, then take a road trip from Jaipur to Jaisalmer which has a driving distance of about 500 kilometers. You can explore Jaisalmer Fort, Gadisar Lake, and Tanot Mata Temple during your journey. You must stop by to try some lip-smacking Rajasthani cuisine at a local restaurant.

Shimla to Manali

One of the most picturesque and serene road trips with an enchanting view of the Himalayas, the driving distance from Shimla to Manali is 220 kilometers. You can stop for a while in a serene area to enjoy a bowl of hot noodles while enjoying the fresh air and the blissful lush green mountains. Don't forget to splash around Beas River on your way.