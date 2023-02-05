Lifestyle

Planning Valentine's Day date night? Here are some makeup ideas

Planning Valentine's Day date night? Here are some makeup ideas

Written by Sneha Das Feb 05, 2023, 01:15 am 2 min read

Get date ready with these fun Valentine's Day makeup ideas

Valentine's Day is knocking on the door, and it is time to go out on a date night with the love of your life for some quality time. The day of love is the perfect excuse to glam up your look with bold red lips, dewy makeup, and shimmery eyeshadow. Here are five fun makeup ideas that you can try out this V-Day.

Burgundy lips and a shimmery glow

Ditch the girly look this Valentine's Day and go edgy and bold with your makeup. Mix some illuminator or strobe cream with your foundation and apply it on your face for a dewy glow. Dab a rose gold liquid highlighter along your cheekbones, cupid's bow, the bridge of your nose, and the brow bones. Finish off with shimmery gold eyeshadow and creamy burgundy lipstick.

Bold red lips with feathery eyelashes

Valentine's Day is incomplete without flaunting the color red, the symbol of love and romance. We recommend keeping your overall makeup subtle to allow your lips to do all the talking. Use a neutral brown eyeshadow on your eyelids and go for a winged eyeliner look. Apply loads of mascara and finish off the vibrant look with deep red lipstick.

Soft glam matte makeup

If you want a velvety finish on your face, go for a soft glam matte look that appears natural and is the amalgamation of nude and dewy makeup. Apply a pore-minimizing primer followed by a lightweight matte foundation with medium coverage and concealer. Then apply a matte bronzer to the high points of your face. Create a smudged eyeliner look and apply peach lipstick.

Classic smokey eye

If you are going for a red outfit this Valentine's Day, try to land the perfect smokey eye makeup. You can use soft smokey tones like taupes and matte grays on the crease of your eyes and foiled textures in brown or dark grey on the eyelid. Line the eyes with a silvery gray pencil and apply nude lipstick.

Purple blush and purple mascara

Opt for an experimental look to surprise your beau with the super-trendy purple blush which suits all skin tones and gives a nice flush to your cheeks. Choose a purple blush in a cream-to-powder formula to give a healthy and radiant color to your cheeks. Use dark purple colored mascara on your eyelashes for a monochromatic twist. Finish off with a peach gloss.