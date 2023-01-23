Technology

TECNO Spark Go 2023 launched in India at Rs. 7,000

TECNO Spark Go 2023 launched in India at Rs. 7,000

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 23, 2023, 05:58 pm 2 min read

TECNO Spark Go 2023 comes with a 5,000mAh battery

TECNO has launched a new smartphone, dubbed Spark Go 2023, in India. The handset is priced at Rs. 6,999 for its 3GB/32GB model and is up for grabs via leading retail stores from today. As for the key highlights, it features an HD+ IPS display, a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, a 13MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Why does this story matter?

Chinese tech company TECNO has introduced a new budget smartphone as part of its 'Spark Go' series.

The company is keen on widening its entry-level and budget smartphone portfolio in the Indian market and the latest addition competes with models from Redmi, Nokia, and Vivo in this segment.

The affordable offering comes with a reliable battery life and a decent display.

The device comes with an IPX2 rating

TECNO Spark Go 2023 sports a waterdrop notch display, a prominent bottom bezel, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It gets a dual rear camera module as well. The handset features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) IPS display with 480-nits of peak brightness, a 120Hz touch sampling rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and an IPX2 rating. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.9mm thick.

The handset boasts a 13MP primary snapper

TECNO Spark Go 2023 is equipped with a 13MP (f/1.85) main camera and an unspecified secondary lens. There is also a dual LED flash on offer. Up front, it has a single 5MP (f/2.0) shooter for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery

TECNO Spark Go 2023 is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chip, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable up to 256GB. The handset boots Android 12-based HiOS 12. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers 4G, dual SIM, GPS, Wi-Fi 2.4, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

TECNO Spark Go 2023: Pricing and availability

TECNO Spark Go 2023 carries a price tag of Rs. 6,999 for its 3GB/32GB variant. The smartphone comes in Nebula Purple, Endless Black, and Uyuni Blue shades. It is available for purchase from retail stores starting today.