Coca-Cola smartphone is coming to India: Here's everything we know

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 26, 2023, 05:58 pm 2 min read

The Coca-Cola smartphone will have a dual rear camera setup

Coca-Cola is said to be working with a Chinese smartphone maker to launch a handset in India. The partner OEM is likely to be Realme. According to the image leaked by tipster Mukul Sharma, the smartphone will be finished in the iconic red paint of the beverage corporation. It will bear a dual camera setup as well as Coca-Cola branding on the rear panel.

While the concept of a Coca-Cola-branded smartphone is pretty new, this is not the first time that a smartphone company has partnered with a brand for a unique device.

From McLaren edition to Avengers-branded smartphones, we have seen plenty of styles.

As per the rumors, the 'Cola Phone' will be a rebranded version of Realme 10, which was launched in India earlier this month.

The device may feature a 90Hz AMOLED display

The Realme 10 Coca-Cola edition will feature a punch-hole cut-out on the front. A dual camera model along with 'Coca-cola' branding will be available on the rear side. The frame will be finished in silver. The handset will come with a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1,000-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The handset might get a 50MP primary camera

The Realme 10 Coca-Cola edition could flaunt a 50MP (f/1.8) primary camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 16MP (f/2.45) camera on the front.

The smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery

Realme 10 Coca-Cola edition will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset will boot Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. It'll pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For connectivity, it will provide support for Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

When will it be available?

According to Sharma, the 'Cola Phone' will debut in India in this quarter itself. We expect to hear more details in the coming days. As for pricing, it should be offered in a single configuration of 8GB/128GB for about Rs. 17,000.