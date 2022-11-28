Business

Airtel introduces 5G service in Patna: How to enable

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 28, 2022, 06:39 pm 2 min read

Airtel 5G services will be rolled out across Patna in a phased manner (Photo credit: Airtel)

Airtel has finally launched its 5G service in Patna. The telecom company is rolling out the high-speed network in a phased manner and will gradually cover the whole city. Airtel 5G Plus users will get 20-30 times faster speed than the current 4G network, and they can access it at no additional costs until the 5G tariff plans come into existence.

Why does this story matter?

Bharti Airtel announced it will launch its fifth-generation services in key metropolitan cities across the country by March 2023, making this one of the fastest rollouts in the country. It aims to cover the whole of India by March 2024.

With the addition of Patna, the leading telecom company has now established its 5G services in 13 cities.

Check out the areas where service is available in Patna

In Patna, Airtel 5G Plus is now live in Bailey Road, City Center Mall, Patna Sahib Gurudwara, Dak Bungalow, Maurya Lok, Boring Road, Patliputra Industrial Area, Patna railway station, and Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport. Talking of other cities, Airtel's 5G service is now also available in Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Siliguri, Guwahati, Nagpur, Panipat, Pune, Varanasi, and Gurugram.

4G users don't need new SIMs

Users with 4G SIM cards do not need to purchase new ones. They can support the 5G network as well. Earlier this month, the company revealed that it has surpassed the one million unique 5G user mark, that too within 30 days of commercial launch.

Customers will enjoy fast access to HD streaming

"Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast networks and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds," said Anupam Arora, CEO of Bharti Airtel—Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha. "We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, instant uploading of photos, and more," he added.