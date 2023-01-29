Technology

Great deal! Pixel 6a gets Rs. 15,000 discount on Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 29, 2023, 05:16 pm 2 min read

The Pixel 6a can now be upgraded to Android 13

Google's Pixel series is known for its camera prowess, pristine Android interface, and prompt firmware updates. The Pixel 6a, which debuted last year in May, is still one of the most discussed smartphones for its impressive capabilities. If you have been waiting to get your hands on this device, check it out on Flipkart where you can avail attractive discounts.

Why does this story matter?

Google hesitated to introduce its flagship Pixel smartphones in India.

The Pixel 6a was the first Pixel device to be sold in the nation after the Pixel 4a, which was introduced in August 2020.

The phone has so far been able to generate a respectable number of sales for the company. Android purists have enthusiastically embraced the device as a notable mid-ranger.

Take a look at the offers

The Pixel 6a was introduced in India at Rs. 43,999. However, it is currently retailing at Rs. 29,999, which means a discount of Rs. 14,000. Additionally, Flipkart is offering Rs. 1,000 off on HDFC Bank debit and credit card transactions. Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 21,000 exchange benefits, which reduces the device's pricing even further.

Here's what you get on the phone

Pixel 6a sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera, thin bezels, an IP67-rated body, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it flaunts a full-width camera visor and a dual-tone design. The handset boasts a 6.14-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 429ppi pixel density, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It also offers Always-on display functionality.

The main camera supports OIS

In the rear camera department, the Pixel 6a gets a 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS) primary shooter and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it features an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

The device is equipped with a 4,410mAh battery

The Pixel 6a is fueled by a Google Tensor chipset, which comes paired with a Titan M2 co-processor for enhanced privacy and security. It comes in a sole 6GB/128GB configuration. The device ships with Android 12. It draws fuel from a 4,410mAh battery, supporting 18W charging. On the connectivity end, it includes 5G, nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.