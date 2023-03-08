Business

Jio 5G launched in 27 cities, count reaches 331

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 08, 2023, 07:05 pm 2 min read

Jio 5G is now live in 331 cities across the country

Reliance Jio has rolled out its 5G services in 27 more cities including Pollachi, Bhatapara, Zahirabad, Ramnagar, and Bankura. With the latest rollout, the telco's 5G services are available in 331 cities across the country. Jio customers will receive the Jio Welcome Offer via the MyJio app and will be able to access truly unlimited 5G data at up to 1Gbps speed for free.

Why does this story matter?

Jio started the rollout of its 5G services in October 2022 and intends to cover the entirety of the nation by December this year.

Jio True 5G operates on standalone 5G technology and offers the largest mix of wireless spectrum for 5G across 700MHz, 3,500MHz, and 26GHz bands.

Airtel is also steadily expanding its 5G network and has covered over 265 cities so far.

Check which cities now have access to Jio 5G

Jio True 5G is now available in these new locations: Kovilpatti and Pollachi in Tamil Nadu; Bhatapara in Chhattisgarh; Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir; Satara in Maharashtra; and Tadipatri in Andhra Pradesh. Pathankot in Punjab; Rampur in Uttar Pradesh; Bhadravathi, Doddaballapura, Ramanagara, and Chintamani in Karnataka; and Katni Murwara in Madhya Pradesh. Changanassery, Kodungallur, and Muvattupuzha in Kerala; and Bankura in West Bengal.

You do not have to purchase a new SIM

Jio's 5G network is also available in Kashipur and Ramnagar in Uttarakhand; Jagtial, Kodad, Kothagudem, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Zahirabad, Siddipet, and Tandur in Telangana. To access the 5G services, you do not have to buy a new SIM since the existing 4G SIM is 5G-compatible.

Follow these steps to configure the mobile network to 5G

You will receive Jio's Welcome Offer, provided you have a 5G-enabled smartphone and the 5G service is live in your area. First, ensure your smartphone is running the latest software. Here's what you have to do to configure your mobile network services to 5G. Head to Settings > Mobile Network > Prefered Network Type > and select 5G. You're all set now.

'Jio will create nation-first platforms that will transform skill development'

"We want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in 2023," said a Jio spokesperson, commenting on the launch. "By embracing True 5G, Jio will create nation-first platforms and solutions that will transform skill development, education, healthcare, agriculture, and many such sectors, with the promise of enabling a better life for every Indian."