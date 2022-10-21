Reliance JioBook launched at Rs. 15,800; now available for purchase
Reliance Jio's JioBook is now up for grabs in India. The laptop can be purchased by customers through the brand's official e-store at Rs. 15,799. Buyers can also avail 10% instant discount via credit or debit card transactions. The JioBook includes key features such as an 11.6-inch screen, a Snapdragon 665 SoC, 32GB of internal storage, and more than eight hours of battery life.
- The JioBook laptop was announced at the India Mobile Congress earlier this month. Initially, it was made available to resellers exclusively through the Government e-Marketplace.
- The product's aggressive price tag, Qualcomm's ARM-based chipset, and Microsoft's software are all intended to appeal to cost-conscious buyers.
- It will take on budget offerings from HP, Lenovo, and ASUS.
The JioBook laptop sports a conventional design, noticeable bezels, a plastic body, a backlit keyboard, and a 720p webcam (2MP). It is equipped with multiple I/O ports. The device packs an 11.6-inch HD (768x1366 pixels) TN display. It comes in a single 'Jio Blue' shade. The laptop houses 1.0W dual speakers, dual microphones, and a two-in-one audio port for the headset.
The JioBook offers connectivity options such as 4G SIM support, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.0 slot, an HDMI slot, and a micro-SD card slot with up to 128GB of expandable storage.
The JioBook laptop is powered by a Snapdragon 665 chipset, which comes paired with Adreno 610 GPU, 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. The device boots in-house JioOS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with more than eight hours of battery life per charge. It is also equipped with a passive cooling mechanism to dissipate the heat effectively.
The JioBook laptop was initially listed on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) at Rs. 19,500. However, it has been launched for the public at an even cheaper price of Rs. 15,799. It can be purchased via Reliance Digital.