Reliance JioBook launched at Rs. 15,800; now available for purchase

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 21, 2022, 10:23 am 2 min read

The JioBook laptop comes with 12 months warranty from the date of purchase

Reliance Jio's JioBook is now up for grabs in India. The laptop can be purchased by customers through the brand's official e-store at Rs. 15,799. Buyers can also avail 10% instant discount via credit or debit card transactions. The JioBook includes key features such as an 11.6-inch screen, a Snapdragon 665 SoC, 32GB of internal storage, and more than eight hours of battery life.

Context Why does this story matter?

The JioBook laptop was announced at the India Mobile Congress earlier this month. Initially, it was made available to resellers exclusively through the Government e-Marketplace.

The product's aggressive price tag, Qualcomm's ARM-based chipset, and Microsoft's software are all intended to appeal to cost-conscious buyers.

It will take on budget offerings from HP, Lenovo, and ASUS.

Design and display The laptop features a dual-speaker setup

The JioBook laptop sports a conventional design, noticeable bezels, a plastic body, a backlit keyboard, and a 720p webcam (2MP). It is equipped with multiple I/O ports. The device packs an 11.6-inch HD (768x1366 pixels) TN display. It comes in a single 'Jio Blue' shade. The laptop houses 1.0W dual speakers, dual microphones, and a two-in-one audio port for the headset.

Information It comes with an HDMI connector as well

The JioBook offers connectivity options such as 4G SIM support, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.0 slot, an HDMI slot, and a micro-SD card slot with up to 128GB of expandable storage.

Internals The device gets 32GB of onboard storage

The JioBook laptop is powered by a Snapdragon 665 chipset, which comes paired with Adreno 610 GPU, 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. The device boots in-house JioOS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with more than eight hours of battery life per charge. It is also equipped with a passive cooling mechanism to dissipate the heat effectively.

Information JioBook: Pricing and availability

The JioBook laptop was initially listed on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) at Rs. 19,500. However, it has been launched for the public at an even cheaper price of Rs. 15,799. It can be purchased via Reliance Digital.