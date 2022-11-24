Business

Reliance Jio 5G now live in Pune: How to access

Nov 24, 2022

Jio aims to complete the rollout of its 5G services by 2023

Reliance Jio has launched its True 5G services in Pune. Users in the city will be invited to the Jio 5G Welcome Offer via the MyJio app. After signing up for the offer, users will get unlimited data with a speed of up to 1 Gbps+ for free. Jio's fifth-generation network is now available in 12 cities, including Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Why does this story matter?

The Mumbai-based telco is the first to offer 5G network in Pune. Recently, the company released its 5G services in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The Jio Welcome offer is a customary practice followed by the telecom company wherever Jio 5G services are offered across the country.

Jio is aiming to complete the rollout of 5G services across the country by 2023.

Check if you are eligible for the Jio Welcome Offer

You should have an existing plan of Rs. 239 or higher (current 4G data plan) to avail the Jio Welcome Offer. Check if you have the My Jio app, which can be downloaded from the official Jio website or your phone's app store. Ensure that your 5G-enabled smartphone is up to date with the latest software and 5G services are active in your area.

Jio 5G services are now live in 12 cities

The Jio True 5G service is now offered in Pune. Jio's 5G network is also available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Nathdwara, Varanasi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurgaon, Nagpur, and Siliguri and the latest addition takes the total count up to 12.

Users get unlimited data up to 1 Gbps+ speed

Jio users get unlimited data with up to 1 Gbps+ speed at no additional cost, until the company makes further announcements about its 5G data tariffs. Commenting on the rollout, the telecom said it is a "true game changer for Punekars," since the city has a massive student population and is also one of the leading IT hubs in the country.