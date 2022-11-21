Business

Airtel 5G services rolled out in Guwahati: How to enable?

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 21, 2022, 06:14 pm 2 min read

Airtel aims to entire Indian regions with its 5G service by March 2024 (Photo credit: Airtel)

Airtel has announced the launch of 5G Plus in Guwahati. The telecom operator states that the fifth-generation mobile service is rolling out to the consumers in a staggered manner, as it continues to build the network. Users with a 5G-capable device can enjoy high-speed connectivity at no additional cost until the widespread rollout after which dedicated 5G plans may be announced.

Bharti Airtel understands that whoever expands its 5G network first, will get to attract customers.

Hence, the telco is aggressively expanding its 5G service in India, rivaling Reliance Jio in every possible way.

Jio had the entire NCR region covered just a few days prior. Airtel has now responded by extending its reach to 11 major regions in Guwahati.

Connectivity 5G Plus service works with existing 4G SIM cards

Airtel says that customers are not required to change the SIM card on their device. The 5G service can be enjoyed using the existing 4G SIM, provided users should have a 5G-enabled device. The operator assures said that it is strengthening the network coverage and expanding to more regions in the city. It will soon make the 5G service available throughout Guwahati.

Information 11 regions and a few sub-regions have been covered

Airtel 5G Plus service is operational in Guwahati on G S Road, Ganeshguri, Dispur College, Zoo Road, Christian Basti, Sree Nagar, Lachit Nagar, Ulubari, Beltola Bhangagarh, Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), and a few other locations.

Statement Airtel claims its 5G service is 20-30 times faster

Airtel says its superfast 5G network allows access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, chatting, and instant photo uploads, to users in Guwahati. "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Guwahati. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds," said Rajnish Verma, Bharti Airtel CEO for North-east.