Sensex slips to 61,144 points, Nifty settles near 18,150 mark

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 21, 2022, 04:10 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 8,536 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend, continuing their losing streak for the third straight day. While the Sensex plunged 0.85% to 61,144.84 points, the Nifty fell 0.81% to 18,159.95 points. Meanwhile, the midcap stocks traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 8,536.45 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY PSE, gaining 1.39%, 0.25%, and 0.04%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were BPCL, Bharti Airtel, and Axis Bank, which climbed 2.04%, 1.66%, and 1.26%, respectively. Meanwhile, ONGC, Adani Ports, and Hindalco were trading among the top stock losers on Monday, shedding 4.44%, 1.95%, and 1.84%, respectively.

Information Take a glance at the global markets

As far as Asian markets are concerned, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 0.39% to 3,085.04 points while the Hang Seng Index too declined 1.87% to 17,655.91 points on Monday. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 0.01% to 11,146.06 points.

Commodities INR goes down 0.19% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.19% to end at Rs. 81.84 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Monday. The gold and silver futures prices finished in red. While the gold futures dropped to Rs. 49,438, silver futures tumbled to settle at Rs. 56,235. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped 5.73% to $78.41 per barrel.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Monday

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $16,108.96 which is 3.16% down from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is down by 7.20% and is selling at $1,121.31. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $0.9989 (0.01% down), $258.20 (4.93% down), and $0.3061 (5.98% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07616, down 9.08% from yesterday.