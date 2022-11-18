Business

Reliance Jio rolls out 5G service in Delhi-NCR

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 18, 2022, 04:55 pm 2 min read

Jio 5G now covers entire Delhi-NCR (Photo credit: Jio)

Reliance Industries has announced that Jio 5G services are now available across the entire National Capital Region (NCR), including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. The teleco claims that it is the only provider who is delivering ultra-high-speed internet on mobile phones in the entire Delhi-NCR region. To recall, the 5G telephony service was launched in India in October by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

why-does-it-matter Why does this story matter?

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are engaged in fierce competition to become India's top 5G service provider. The former emerged as the top spender in India's 5G spectrum auction as it invested Rs. 88,078 crores to acquire nearly half of the available airwaves. While Jio currently dominates India's highly-competitive telecom market, it plans to gradually encircle the entire nation with its 5G services.

Statement Jio now covers major parts of this geography: Reliance Industries

"Covering the majority of the National Capital and NCR region is a matter of pride for us. Jio is expanding its True 5G reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this area," said a Jio spokesperson. "It is the only operator to be present across the entire Delhi-NCR region with True-5G services."

Information The service is now available in all metro cities

Reliance Jio has deployed its 5G connectivity in Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Nathdwara, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. And the service can now be enjoyed in Delhi as well as NCR.

Pans ahead Jio will cover entire India by December 2023

Reliance Jio claims that it will progressively cover more regions in the coming months and will have pan-India coverage in place by December 2023. After covering Delhi-NCR, the company says that it will cover the majority of Kolkata city with its 5G service by December-end. Jio added that it'll soon start providing 5G services in Siliguri too.

Information How is rival Airtel performing?

Jio's competitor Bharti Airtel recently announced the launch of 5G at the new airport Terminal in Bengaluru. It has also deployed its 5G Plus service at Pune Lohegaon Airport and extended services to Gurugram. The company is aiming for nationwide coverage by March 2024.