Sensex slips 87 points, Nifty settles below 18,310 points
The stock market on Friday ended on a sluggish note as the Sensex settled at 61,663.48 points and the Nifty stood at 18,307.65 points. The midcap stocks witnessed a bearish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 shedding 43.5 points to end at 8,539.85 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.
The winning sectors in the stock market on Friday were NIFTY PSU BANK and NIFTY REALTY, which rose 1.51% and 0.1%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were HCL Tech, Asian Paints, and HUL, which climbed 1.16%, 0.99%, and 0.95%, respectively. M&M, Bajaj Auto, and Bajaj Finance lead the negative pack, plummeting 2.54%, 1.9%, and 1.68%, respectively.
On Friday, the Indian rupee (INR) declined 0.05% against the US dollar to end at Rs. 81.69 in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices finished in red. While the gold futures dropped to Rs. 49,438, silver futures tumbled to settle at Rs. 56,235. The crude oil futures slipped 5.73% to $78.55/barrel.
The Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunging 0.58%, 0.29%, and 0.11% to 3,097.24 points, 17,992.54 points, and 27,899.77 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ dropped 38.7 points, or 0.35%, to 11,144.96 points.
Bitcoin is trading at $16,739.07, which is 1.32% up from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,214.74, up 1.94%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $0.9994 (0.02% down), $272.06 (2.74% up), and $0.3279 (1.39% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 0.83% higher than yesterday at $0.0853.
The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Friday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.