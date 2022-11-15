Business

Airtel 5G Plus connectivity now available in Gurugram

Airtel 5G Plus connectivity now available in Gurugram

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 15, 2022, 06:45 pm 2 min read

Airtel aims to cover every city in India with its 5G service by March 2024 (Photo credit: Airtel)

Airtel has extended the availability of its 5G Plus services to Gurugram. Customers having a 5G-enabled smartphone can now enjoy high-speed internet in several parts of the city. The teleco claims that it is strengthening the network so that broader coverage can be made possible. Until a more widespread rollout happens, the 5G services will be operational at zero additional cost.

Context Why does this story matter?

In India, the race to expand 5G coverage is one to watch. The leading contenders in the race are Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio.

While Jio has coverage in eight cities, Airtel has taken the lead by adding Gurugram, (the ninth city) to the list after Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Siliguri, Nagpur, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Availability Airtel's 5G service cover 13 major regions in Gurugram

Airtel says that its 5G Plus service is currently being rolled out to customers in a phased manner. It will be available at DLF Cyber Hub, DLF Phase 2, MG Road, Civil lines, IFFCO Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Atlas Chowk, Nirvana Country, Gurugram railway station, Huda city center, Ardee city, Gurugram National Highway, and a few other select locations depending upon the reach.

Procedure How to use Airtel's 5G service?

Airtel's 5G service can be experienced on existing Airtel 4G SIM cards provided you have a 5G-compatible device. The operator claims that until a broader rollout is made, the service will be available to users for free. However, the precise duration has not been specified. Airtel assures up to 30-40 times higher speeds than its 4G network, along with faster calling.

Roadmap The operator is aiming for nation-wide coverage by March 2024

Within 30 days, Airtel claims to have secured over 10 lakh 5G customers across India. The telecom giant intends to cover all Indian regions by March 2024. "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Gurugram. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast networks and enjoy 20-3 times faster speeds," said Nidhi Lauria, CEO of Bharti Airtel, Delhi-NCR.