Jio's True 5G launched across 33 district headquarters in Gujarat

Nov 25, 2022

Reliance Jio is currently offering 5G speeds on existing 4G plans and SIM at no additional cost

Reliance Jio has now rolled out 5G service across 33 districts of Gujarat. Jio users in the state are now eligible for the Welcome Offer, which entitles them to unlimited data at speeds of up to 1Gbps+, without having to pay additional fees. The telco also said that it will introduce several True 5G-powered initiatives in Gujarat's Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, and Industrial sectors.

Why does this story matter?

Gujarat occupies a leading place in India's industrial sector. Reliance Jio has expanded its reach to all district headquarters in the state, making it a 100% Jio True 5G-covered.

Notably, this is the telecom operator's largest trial-based rollout of its 5G service to date.

The company is also launching an 'Education-For-All' initiative to digitize 100 schools in Gujarat.

Jio True 5G now covers 10 major regions in India

Reliance Jio has already covered Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. The telecom company recently expanded its reach to the Delhi and NCR region with its True 5G service. Now the service covers the entire Gujrat, making it the operator's 10th 5G-enabled region.

"Education-For-All’ initiative will cover schools with True 5G

Reliance Jio's 'Education-For-All' initiative in Gujrat aims to digitize 100 schools in the state. This initiative will entail connecting schools with True 5G, along with advanced content, teacher and student collaboration, and school management platforms. "With the power of this technology, millions of students across the country will be facilitated on a digital journey of empowerment using quality education," the company said.

Gujarat is the first state with 5G-enabled district headquarters

On the launch of True 5G, Reliance Jio said that the strategic announcement is its commitment to Gujarat and its citizens. "We are proud to share that Gujarat is now the first state to have 100% district headquarters connected with our robust True 5G network. We want to showcase the real power of this technology and its impact," said CEO Akash Ambani.