Technology

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Check top deals on smartphones

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Check top deals on smartphones

Written by Akash Pandey May 01, 2023, 07:01 pm 4 min read

Google's Pixel 7 Pro is retailing with the highest-ever discount since its release (Photo credit: Google)

Flipkart's 'Big Saving Days' sale will begin on May 4. The e-commerce giant has now revealed some of the deals on popular smartphones. The platform is also allowing users to buy some models at a discounted price even before the sale. From the entry-level Moto G62 to the top-end Pixel 7 Pro, here are some of the best deals currently available.

Moto G62: Priced at Rs. 14,499

The Moto G62 offers a punch-hole cut-out in the center, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers, and an IP52-rated water-repellent body. It sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 405ppi pixel density. The device is equipped with 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro sensors. For selfies, it gets a 16MP front-facing shooter.

A Snapdragon 695 processor is onboard

The Moto G62 is backed by Snapdragon 695 chipset. It comes in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations. It boots Android 12-based MyUX and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging.

Realme GT Neo 3T: Priced at Rs. 19,999

The Realme GT Neo 3T has a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint reader. It boasts a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch response rate, 1,300-nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and Gorilla Glass 5. The phone includes a 64MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it settles for a 16MP selfie snapper.

It comes bundled with an 80W fast-charging adapter

The Realme GT Neo 3T is backed by a Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is offered in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB models. The handset boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. Under the hood, it has a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+: Priced at Rs. 26,499

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ offers a top-centered punch-hole cutout, a side-facing fingerprint reader, IP53 protection, and Gorilla Glass 5 on the front. It has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED panel, a 30-120Hz refresh rate, 900-nits maximum brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Widevine L1 certification. Its camera setup consists of a 200MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro lens. It gets a 16MP front camera.

A Dimensity 1080 SoC powers the device

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is fueled by Dimensity 1080 chipset. It comes in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB trims. The model boots Android 12 with MIUI 13, and packs a 4,980mAh battery supporting 120W superfast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: Priced at Rs. 44,999

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 offers a clamshell foldable form factor, an aluminum frame, a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, IPX8-rated water resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The flip-style phone has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and 1200-nits peak brightness. On the outside, it has a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display.

It has an optically stabilized main camera sensor

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 has 12MP (OIS) primary and 12MP ultra-wide main shooters. For selfies, it features a 10MP inner camera. A Snapdragon 888 processor handles the processing tasks. The phone comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB models. It ships with Android 11 and packs a 3,300mAh battery that supports 15W wired, 10W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Priced at Rs. 68,999

The Google Pixel 7 Pro gets a centrally-aligned punch-hole, an aluminum frame, curved edges, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and IP68-rated water resistance. It packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 10-120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1,500-nits maximum brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone has a 50MP (OIS) main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 48MP (OIS, 5x) periscope snapper. Up front, a 10.8MP camera is available.

The handset boots stock Android 13

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is backed by a Tensor G2 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It ships with Android 13 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired and 23W wireless charging support.