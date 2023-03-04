Technology

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G gets One UI 5.1 in India

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 04, 2023, 06:03 pm 3 min read

The Galaxy M42 5G offers up to 1TB of expandable storage

Samsung is rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5.1 update for the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G. The stable firmware bears version number M426BXXU4DWB1, and has a download size of 996.31MB. The update packs several new features and improves the security of the device by introducing the February 2023 Android security patch. Here's how you can get the update.

Why does this story matter?

Samsung has remained fairly consistent throughout the Android 13 update rollout journey.

The brand has made every possible effort to deliver the latest firmware on its flagship, mid-range, and budget offerings, in due course of time.

The latest model in the Galaxy line-up to receive One UI 5.1 is the Galaxy M42 5G, which was released in 2021 with Android 11-based One UI 3.1.

Here are some highlights of One UI 5.1

The One UI 5.1 update improves the stock apps. It offers suggestions in the Settings app, a new battery widget, and the ability to choose the storage location for screenshots. Also, it introduces a new dynamic weather widget and customized Smart Suggestions widget. Samsung Internet now offers common search results from bookmarks/browsing history. The Weather app shows all the relevant information at first glance.

Here's how to update your phone

Samsung is currently seeding the One UI 5.1 update for the Galaxy M42 5G in India. It is rolling out in a staggered manner. Hence, if you haven't received the update yet, check for it manually by visiting your device's Settings > Software update menu.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G: Let's have a quick recap

Samsung's Galaxy M42 5G sports a waterdrop notch design, and an optical fingerprint scanner concealed under the display. It gets a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED panel, with a 60Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and nearly 266ppi pixel density. Dimensions-wise, the phone measures (164.4x75.9x8.6mm), and weighs 190g. It comes in two color options: Prism Dot Black and Prism Dot Silver.

It gets a 48MP primary camera

The Galaxy M42 5G sports a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, 8MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide snapper, and 5MP (f/2.4) macro and depth lenses. On the front, it features a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery

The Galaxy M42 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor. It comes in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations. The handset is shipped with Android 11-based One UI 3.1. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.