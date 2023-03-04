Technology

WhatsApp beta for Android gets a split view on tablets

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 04, 2023, 05:12 pm 3 min read

The split-view interface will aid in multitasking

WhatsApp has tweaked the interface for Android tablets, bringing a split-screen view. Users can now view/use two different sections of the app simultaneously - the chat list (or status/call logs) on one side, and the chat conversation on the other end. The list on the left will always remain accessible. The new interface is currently available on WhatsApp beta for Android.

Why does this story matter?

Previously, when opening a chat on WhatsApp's tablet version, the chat view would fill the entire screen, requiring users to return to the chat list in order to switch to another conversation.

However, thanks to the new update, the chat list will always be visible to users despite having a conversation on the other side.

This way individuals can multitask at the same time.

Split-screen view improves the user experience on tablets

WhatsApp beta for Android has enhanced the user experience on tablets by adding a split-screen view to the interface. Users can switch between chats without losing track of their ongoing conversation. The add-on makes it possible to quickly scroll through the list of chats in order to find the right person, without having to exit the current chat, making it easier to manage/organize everything.

It is available for beta app version at the moment

The split-screen view is currently available for usage after installing the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. In case you have not received it yet, you are advised to wait for a future update.

WhatsApp to soon introduce redesigned chat attachment menu for iOS

WhatsApp is redesigning the chat attachment menu for iOS. It is currently under development and will be rolled out in the future update of WhatsApp beta for iOS. The new design for the attachment menu will bring some significant changes, making it clear, more visually appealing, and on par with the attachment menu that is available on the stable version of WhatsApp for Android.

The platform currently offers a vertical list for attachment menu

WhatsApp for iOS currently displays the chat attachment menu as a vertical list when clicking on the "+" icon. However, the platform now aims to implement a new row-based attachment menu with a certain number of options per row. The overhaul for this portion of the interface was long overdue. Finally, the outdated appearance will be transitioned to a newer and more intuitive one.