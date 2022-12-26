Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is 53% off on Amazon

#DealOfTheDay: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is 53% off on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 26, 2022, 04:01 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy Buds Pro supports Scalable, AAC, SBC codecs

Samsung's first-generation Galaxy Buds Pro, which was launched in India last year, is retailing at an all-time low price of Rs. 8,490. If you've been looking for an audio wearable for day-to-day usage, check out this deal. As for the highlights, the earbuds offer IPX7 water resistance, AKG-tuned speakers, an 11mm woofer, three microphones, Active Noise Cancellation, Bluetooth 5.0, and five hours of playback.

Everything you need to know about the deal

The Galaxy Buds Pro bears a price tag of Rs. 17,990. However, it is currently retailing at Rs. 8,490 via Amazon, meaning you get a discount of Rs. 9,500. Additionally, buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,500 off with AU Small Finance Bank credit cards.

The audio wearable comes in three color options

The Galaxy Buds Pro offers a stem-less in-ear design with IPX7 water resistance and swappable silicon tips for a comfortable fit. It comes in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet colors. The TWS earphones are equipped with custom-built 2-way speakers that are tuned by AKG. They house three built-in microphones, an 11mm woofer for full-range bass, and a 6.5mm tweeter with low distortion.

The TWS earphones support 360 spatial audio

The Galaxy Buds Pro features Active Noise Cancellation, fully-adjustable ambient sound mode, 360 Audio for a spatial listening experience, and AutoSwitch for pairing with nearby Galaxy devices. The earbuds have support for location detection, which can be accessed using SmartThings Find. They offer Voice Detect, which instantly switches from ANC to Ambient mode. Each bud gets tap controls for accepting calls, music, and more.

The earbuds offer five hours of playback per charge

The Galaxy Buds Pro offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Each earbud allows five hours of playback with Active Noise Cancellation. With the charging case, the buds get 13 hours of additional playback. The case also has support for wireless charging.