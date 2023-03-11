Technology

Top 5G smartphone alternatives to Moto G73 in India

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 11, 2023, 03:39 pm 3 min read

Just a day ago, Motorola introduced the Moto G73 in India. The device costs Rs. 18,999 for its sole 8GB/128GB configuration. Despite having some notable specs, at its price point, the phone faces fierce competition from other offerings. If you are seeking a capable mid-range handset for everyday use, here are some 5G models you may consider besides the Moto G73.

Galaxy A14 5G: Starts at Rs. 16,499

If you're tight on budget but don't want to settle for a 4G phone, get Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G. It sports a waterdrop notch design and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone packs a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD screen, with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 50MP main camera and two 2MP secondary sensors. Up front, the handset features a 13MP camera.

A 5,000mAh battery is onboard

The Galaxy A14 5G is backed by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. It comes in 4GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB configurations. The device boots Android 13-based OneUI 5, and houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging.

Redmi Note 12: Begins at Rs. 17,999

The Redmi Note 12 has a top-centered punch-hole, IP53-rated protection, and a side-facing fingerprint sensor. The device gets a 6.67-inch Full-HD (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. On the rear, it has a 48MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, the phone offers a 13MP front-facing camera.

The handset supports 33W fast-charging

The Redmi Note 12 is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor. It is offered in 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB variants. The phone boots Android 12-based MIUI 13. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Realme 10 Pro: Starts at Rs. 18,999

The Realme 10 Pro has a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The device sports a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate and 680-nits maximum brightness. It gets dual rear cameras consisting of a 108MP primary snapper and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there's a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

A Snapdragon 695 5G chip powers the phone

The Realme 10 Pro houses a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. It comes in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB models. The handset bakes Realme UI 4.0 on top of Android 13. Under the hood, it has a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast-charging.

POCO X5 Pro: Begins at Rs. 22,999

The POCO X5 Pro starts at Rs. 22,999. However, buyers can avail Rs. 2,000 instant bank discount, bringing the device's price to just Rs. 20,999. The device gets a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It offers a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 900-nits peak brightness, 1,920Hz PWD Dimming, Dolby Vision, and Gorilla Glass 5.

The device comes with a 108MP main camera

The POCO X5 Pro boasts a 108MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. The handset draws fuel from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and comes in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations. It boots Android 12-based MIUI 14, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.