Moto G42's India launch on July 4: Check expected price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 29, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Moto G42 measures 8.26mm in thickness and weighs 174.5g (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola has announced that the Moto G42 will be launched as the brand's latest mid-ranger in India on July 4. Flipkart has activated a microsite for the upcoming smartphone, revealing its design and key features. It is expected to start at around Rs. 15,000. The handset will retail via Motorola's official website as well as Flipkart in Atlantic Green and Metallic Rose shades.

Motorola had unveiled the Moto G42 in Europe earlier this month, alongside the Moto G62.

In order to compete in India's sub-Rs. 20,000 market, the brand has already introduced a range of G-series phones.

Now, the Moto G42 is being prepared for release. The device will receive three years of security updates.

Design and display The handset has a 60Hz AMOLED display

The Moto G42 boasts an IP52 water-repellent design. It features a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, noticeable bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has three vertically-stacked cameras and an LED flash. The phone boasts a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 409ppi pixel density.

Information It has a 50MP main camera

In the rear camera department, the Moto G42 houses a 50MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, the device has a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 680 SoC powers the device

Moto G42 draws power from a Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In India, it will get 64GB of storage. It boots Android 12 with MyUX and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W charging. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G42: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Moto G42 in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, looking at the specifications, we expect the device to start at around Rs. 15,000. It will retail via Flipkart and the brand's official website.