New leak reveals the price of Nothing phone (1)
Nothing will launch its first-ever smartphone, the phone (1) on July 12. Now, Rootmygalaxy has claimed that the phone will arrive in three configurations, starting at $397 (nearly Rs. 31,400). It is said to be available in Black and White colors. Notably, the brand already opened the public waitlist for a pre-order pass that will be required to buy the smartphone.
- Nothing phone (1)'s arrival may weaken Samsung and Xiaomi's hold in the mid-range smartphone market.
- The company's maiden smartphone will be available via an invite-only system, adding to the hype of the device.
- In India, it will be sold online via Flipkart and may also be available for offline purchase through Reliance Digital.
Nothing phone (1) will feature a punch-hole on the top-left, slim bezels, a recycled aluminium frame, flat rails, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It will arrive in White and Black shades. The device will offer a dual rear camera arrangement with a transparent panel and customizable light strips. It is said to sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
On the rear, the Nothing phone (1) is tipped to pack a 50MP main snapper and an 16MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, it may offer a 16MP front-facing shooter.
Nothing phone (1) will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will boot Android 12-based Nothing OS and may house a 4,500mAh battery with 45W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging support. Connectivity options will include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.
As per the latest leak, the Nothing phone (1) will start at $397 (around Rs. 31,400) for the base 8GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/256GB model could cost $419 (nearly Rs. 33,100) and the 12GB/256GB variant may retail at $456 (roughly Rs. 36,000). (Source: Rootmygalaxy)