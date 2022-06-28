Technology

New leak reveals the price of Nothing phone (1)

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 28, 2022, 06:54 pm 2 min read

Nothing phone (1) will arrive in two colorways (Photo credit: MKBHD)

Nothing will launch its first-ever smartphone, the phone (1) on July 12. Now, Rootmygalaxy has claimed that the phone will arrive in three configurations, starting at $397 (nearly Rs. 31,400). It is said to be available in Black and White colors. Notably, the brand already opened the public waitlist for a pre-order pass that will be required to buy the smartphone.

Context Why does this story matter?

Nothing phone (1)'s arrival may weaken Samsung and Xiaomi's hold in the mid-range smartphone market.

The company's maiden smartphone will be available via an invite-only system, adding to the hype of the device.

In India, it will be sold online via Flipkart and may also be available for offline purchase through Reliance Digital.

Design and display The phone will bear a 120Hz OLED display

Nothing phone (1) will feature a punch-hole on the top-left, slim bezels, a recycled aluminium frame, flat rails, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It will arrive in White and Black shades. The device will offer a dual rear camera arrangement with a transparent panel and customizable light strips. It is said to sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information It may get a 16MP selfie camera

On the rear, the Nothing phone (1) is tipped to pack a 50MP main snapper and an 16MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, it may offer a 16MP front-facing shooter.

Internals The handset will come with up to 12GB of RAM

Nothing phone (1) will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will boot Android 12-based Nothing OS and may house a 4,500mAh battery with 45W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging support. Connectivity options will include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Nothing phone (1): Pricing and availability

As per the latest leak, the Nothing phone (1) will start at $397 (around Rs. 31,400) for the base 8GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/256GB model could cost $419 (nearly Rs. 33,100) and the 12GB/256GB variant may retail at $456 (roughly Rs. 36,000). (Source: Rootmygalaxy)