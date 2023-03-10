Technology

Moto G73 launched in India at Rs. 19,000: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 10, 2023, 12:33 pm 2 min read

The Moto G73 offers up to 1TB of expandable storage

Lenovo-owned Motorola has introduced the Moto G73 as its latest 5G smartphone in India. As for the highlights, the device gets a 120Hz screen, a 50MP main camera, MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. The phone is priced at Rs. 18,999. It will go on sale starting March 16 via Flipkart.

Why does this story matter?

Motorola's G-series is quite popular in the overcrowded mid-budget segment.

The Moto G73 initially debuted in the global market in January, and the India-specific variant is more or less similar. However, it is the first handset in the country to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 930 chipset.

At its price point, the Moto G73 takes on the recently launched Redmi Note 12 and Realme 10 Pro.

Moto G73: Let's take a look at the device's specifications

The Moto G73 has an IP52-rated water-repellent design, a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, thin side bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It is offered in Lucent White and Midnight Blue colorways. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 405ppi pixel density. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.29mm thick and weighs 181g.

The phone features a 16MP selfie camera

On the rear, the Moto G73 has a protruding rectangular camera module housing a 50MP (f/1.8) main snapper and an 8MP (f/2.2) 118-degree ultra-wide lens that also doubles as a macro shooter. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

It offers support for 13 5G bands

The Moto G73 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It boots Android 13, and packs a 5,000mAh battery which can be re-filled using the bundled 30W Type-C fast-charing brick. The handset also houses dual speakers with Dolby Atmos. It offers support for 13 5G bands, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a 3.5mm jack.

The device goes on sale starting March 16

In India, the Moto G73 comes in a sole 8GB/128GB configuration that costs Rs. 18,999. The device will be up for grabs via Flipkart starting March 16. As a part of the launch offer, it will be available with Rs. 2,000 exchange offer.