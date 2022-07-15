Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Moto G71 5G is Rs. 3,000 cheaper on Flipkart

#DealOfTheDay: Moto G71 5G is Rs. 3,000 cheaper on Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 15, 2022, 11:58 am 2 min read

The Moto G71 5G has a water-repellent design (Photo credit: Motorola)

The Moto G71 5G is selling in India with a discount of Rs. 3,000 via Flipkart. This is a limited-time offer and if you have been planning to get a 5G handset at an affordable price, you should not pass up this opportunity. To recall, the phone was introduced in India in January this year with a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and triple cameras.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Moto G71 5G was launched in India at Rs. 18,999. It is currently available on Flipkart at just Rs. 15,999, translating to a discount of Rs. 3,000. Buyers can also avail 10% off using SBI cards, Rs. 250 discount on all prepaid transactions via any debit or credit card, and up to Rs. 12,500 off under the smartphone exchange offer.

Design and display The smartphone gets an AMOLED display

The Moto G71 5G has a top-centered punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels. It has a plastic rear panel with triple cameras and a fingerprint sensor. The device boasts a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes in Arctic Blue and Neptune Green shades. Dimensions-wise, the handset measures 8.5mm in thickness and weighs 179g.

Information It offers a 50MP main camera

The Moto G71 5G is equipped with a triple camera arrangement on the rear, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) 118-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals The device is backed by Snapdragon 695 5G SoC

The Moto G71 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device ships with Android 11 operating system and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery which supports 33W fast-charging technology. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.