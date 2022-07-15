Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem July 15 codes

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 15, 2022, 10:32 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX can be downloaded on eligible Android smartphones (Photo credit: Garena)

If statistics are to be believed, Garena Free Fire Max allows a free-to-play player receive two to three costumes per season as opposed to 10 or more for a player who regularly makes in-game purchases. Well, the game does not preclude other players from receiving more in-game items for free. They could earn free rewards by using the daily redeemable codes.

Context Why does this story matter?

The developers of this battle royale game share redeemable codes on a daily basis to keep the players hooked.

Each 12-digit alphanumeric code contains a special in-game item. All you need to do to claim the reward is to go to the official redemption website and submit the code.

These extra treasures along with good game-handling tactics can help you accelerate your gameplay.

Details Each code can only be claimed once per player

Talking about redeemable codes, there are some ground rules. While there is no limit to how many codes a player can claim, each code can only be redeemed once per player. These codes are valid for 12 to 18 hours. So make sure to claim them right away. Some of these codes are region-specific and may work within a specific area only.

Codes Here are the redeemable codes for July 15

The codes listed below can help earn rewards ranging from free diamonds, skins, and costumes to backpacks, gloo walls, premium bundles, and more. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, FF11WFNPP956, B6IYCTNH4PV3, FF11DAKX4WHV YXY3EGTLHGJX, WLSGJXS5KFYR, SARG886AV5GR, FF1164XNJZ2V W0JJAFV3TU5E, MCPTFNXZF4TA, FF119MB3PFA5, FF10617KGUF9 ZRJAPH294KV5, FF10GCGXRNHY, X99TK56XDJ4X, FF11NJN5YS3E Y6ACLK7KUD1N, FF11HHGCGK3B

Instructions How to claim the free rewards?

Go to the game's reward redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Use Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK to sign in to your game account. Now enter a 12-digit redeemable code into the text box and click on the confirm button. If the redemption is successful, the reward will appear in your in-game mail section within 24 hours.