Samsung Galaxy S22 is now available for just Rs. 27,000

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 19, 2023, 05:45 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy S22 supports the Always-on display feature

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is now more affordable than ever. The device has witnessed a severe price drop. Also, buyers can now avail a massive exchange offer on the phone via the brand's official website, which lowers the cost even further. If you have been hesitant to purchase this premium phone before, this is the right time to get your hands on it.

Why does this story matter?

With the release of the new model, the Galaxy S23, Samsung has significantly lowered the price of the Galaxy S22 from the previous year.

Hence, it is now even more budget-friendly to purchase the device.

Apart from a few customary upgrades, the Galaxy S22 is nearly similar to its successor.

So, given the current discount, you may consider the phone without a doubt.

Everything to know about the offer

The Galaxy S22 bears a price tag of Rs. 72,999 for its 8GB/128GB model, which is now retailing at Rs. 57,999 via the brand's official website. Additionally, buyers can get up to Rs. 31,000 off in exchange for their current phone. Considering the given benefits, the final price will become Rs. 26,999. Customers can also avail up to 12 months of no-cost EMI.

The phone offers a 48-120Hz adaptive refresh rate

The Galaxy S22 features a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim and symmetrical bezels, an aluminum frame, and an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint reader. It gets IP68-rated dust/water resistance. The device sports a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, with a 48-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ certification, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness. Its display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus+.

Galaxy S22 comes with a 50MP main shooter

The Galaxy S22 gets a triple rear camera arrangement, headlined by a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) main snapper, along with a 12MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, it has a 10MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powers the handset

The Galaxy S22 houses Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, mated with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is offered in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations. The device ships with Android 12-based One UI 4.1. It packs a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired, 15W Qi-based wireless, and reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.