WhatsApp brings picture-in-picture mode to iOS, new avatar-based stickers

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 19, 2023, 05:21 pm 3 min read

Ensure you have the latest app version to access the new features

WhatsApp has introduced a stable update, which brings picture-in-picture mode for video calls on iOS. The feature is being rolled out to users worldwide via the iOS 23.3.77 update. The Meta-owned platform has also revamped the avatar sticker pack by redesigning/replacing several stickers for both iOS and Android users. The latest version of WhatsApp is marked as compatible with this new add-on.

Why does this story matter?

The popular messaging app, WhatsApp, is going above and beyond to improve the user experience.

Picture-in-picture mode was made available to iOS beta testers by the platform, back in December. The stable app version has now incorporated the feature.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp usually generated a custom sticker pack with 36 stickers based on your newly created avatar. These stickers have now been redesigned (or replaced).

Picture-in-picture mode for iOS

It is now possible to use picture-in-picture mode for video calls on iOS. The new feature allows you to multitask, meaning you can finally use other apps while still being on a video call without letting it pause. After you install the latest firmware, you can witness a special video view while multitasking. Users can also momentarily disable the video call view when necessary.

Download the latest firmware version to enjoy the new feature

The ability to use the picture-in-picture mode during a WhatsApp call is available on the latest firmware version (23.3.77). So, make sure to update the app from the App Store to see if the feature has been enabled for your WhatsApp account. According to the changelog, if you haven't received this feature yet, you may get it over the coming weeks.

Revamped avatar-based sticker pack for both iOS and Android

WhatsApp recently rolled out a new feature: 'avatars for profile pictures' for iOS. Using this ability, users can create a custom avatar and set it as their profile picture. Once, you create your custom avatar, WhatsApp generates a sticker pack containing 36 custom stickers expressing various actions/emotions. The platform has now updated this sticker pack with some new stickers, or redesigned/replaced the existing ones.

The number of stickers available in the pack remains same

WhatsApp has made changes to the sticker pack, adding more character and nuance to the stickers. The platform has enhanced the visual appearance of the stickers to make sure they accurately reflect a wide range of emotions and expressions. While some of them have undergone redesigning, others have been replaced with new ones. However, the pack still contains the same number of stickers.

Haven't received new stickers yet? Try doing this

The new avatar-based stickers are available to all WhatsApp users on iOS and even Android. However, if the changes aren't visible to you yet, try updating your avatar in Settings. By doing this, the app will generate the latest stickers. Updating your avatar will help you get access to the latest selection of the sticker pack.