Acer Predator Helios 300 is now cheaper on Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 19, 2023, 04:08 pm 2 min read

The Acer Predator Helios 300 comes with 6GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU

Acer's Predator Helios 300 is one of the top recommendations when it comes to a gaming-oriented laptop. It comes with stylish looks, solid build quality, robust thermals, and a high-performing CPU and GPU configuration. Stay informed that Flipkart is offering massive discounts and exchange offers on this device. Hence, if you're planning to get a new laptop, you should check out this deal.

Acer Predator Helios 300 could be a great option for anyone planning to purchase a gaming-focused laptop in the premium segment.

The device is capable enough to handle moderate-to-heavy gaming sessions, creativity workloads, and programming tasks.

The Predator Helios 300 is a wonderful package, especially when on sale. Buying the device makes even more sense with the deal we have found for you.

On Flipkart, the Predator Helios 300 is priced at Rs. 1,61,999. However, it is retailing at Rs. 1,19,490. Buyers can avail a coupon of Rs. 500, and up to Rs. 1,500 discount on transactions using select bank cards. Up to Rs. 21,900 off is applicable in exchange for an old device. In addition, up to 12 months of no-cost EMI is also available.

The Predator Helios 300 bears a metal chassis, a multi-touch trackpad, a four-zone RGB-backlit keyboard with highlighted WASD keys, and a 720p web camera. It houses dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra and two microphones. The laptop gets a 15.6-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) LED-backlit TFT LCD panel, with a 165Hz refresh rate, 300-nits brightness, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

The Predator Helios 300 includes three Type-A ports, a Type-C port, a mini-display port, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet (RJ-45) port, a Kensington lock, and a 3.55mm universal jack. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

The Predator Helios 300 is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i9-11900H processor, paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home (64-bit), and draws power from a 59Wh Lithuim-ion battery, supporting 230W charging. It comes with a 5th-generation AeroBlade 3D technology and CoolBoost architecture, housing dual fans for effective heat dissipation.